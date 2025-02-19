Boult Mustang Q Headphones, Mustang Dyno TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Boult Audio continues its collaboration with Ford Mustang by launching two new products under its audio lineup, including the new Boult Mustang Q headphones as well as the Mustang Dyno TWS earbuds. The brand has also debuted two new colours for the Mustang Torq which it first launched in June 2024.

Boult Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno: Pricing, Availability

The Boult x Mustang Collection—Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno, and Mustang Torq (in new Silver and Yellow shades)—is available at www.boultaudio.com, as well as Amazon & Flipkart. Mustang Torq costs Rs 1,499, while Mustang Q retails for Rs 2,499 and the Mustang Dyno comes in at Rs 1,299.

Boult Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno: Features

The Mustang Q over-ear headphones feature 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and BoomX Technology for deep bass and clear audio. With a 70-hour battery life and 4 EQ modes, users can customize their experience. It further packs Memory foam earcups to ensure all-day comfort and durability.

The Mustang Dyno packs 13mm drivers with BoomX Technology. With the first-of-its-kind Boult AMP App, users can personalize their sound experience, tune EQ settings, and control custom gestures, says the company.

To recall, the Mustang Torq features 13mm drivers, BoomX Technology, and ZEN Quad Mic ENC. The buds also includes Blink & Pair technology along with Bluetooth v5.4 for seamless connectivity. It also has breathing LEDs and is IPX5 rated as well for water resistance.

All variants support Lightning Boult Fast Charging, with just 10 minutes of charging providing upto 10 hours of playtime. Additionally, the Q offers an 70 hours of battery life, with the Torq and Dyno variants offering 60 hours each. Each model features Combat Gaming Mode, with ultra-low Latency (45ms) for an optimized gaming experience, ensuring a lag-free connection. With dual device connectivity across each model, users can effortlessly switch between two devices.