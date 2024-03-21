Exclusive: Boult Audio To Launch Smart Ring Under Rs 5,000



Boult Audio, an Indian wearables brand, is eyeing the Smart Ring segment. Inspired by the traction garnered by players like Samsung, BoAt, and Noise, which have already made entry in this arena with announcements and launches, Boult Audio is contemplating its own foray. However, the brand is determined to enter the market only when it can ensure that its Smart Ring surpasses the high standards it has set for itself in product quality and innovation.

Varun Gupta, CEO of Boult Audio, said to The Mobile Indian that Boult has made major inroads in the smart ring segment and will soon launch a smart ring soon for less than Rs 5,000. “We didn’t intentionally launch a product in the segment till now as we believe Indian consumers need a product that’s affordable and still retains the capabilities of that of a more expensive ring”.

He added, “We have cracked the code for providing such a value-for-money offering and very soon, our consumers can expect an announcement regarding the same”.

In comparison, the Noise Luna Ring sells at a price point of Rs 19,999 in India while BoAt’s Smart Ring sells for Rs 8,999. Launching a smart ring under Rs 5,000 could be a game-changing move from Boult as no other major brand is offering such a product at the said price point.

Aside from this, Gupta also talked about how its products are better than those of its competitors, such as Noise and BoAt. All of these brands sell products at a similar price range, but Boult Audio differentiates itself by offering superior quality products. Besides, the CEO also confirmed that Boult Audio will soon be launching an App for its TWS earbuds that will be supported not only by newer models but also by the ones that have already launched.