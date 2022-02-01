Boat launches ‘Immortal 700’ gaming headphones for Rs 2499

Boat has announced the launch of Immortal 700 headphones in India. The Boat Immortal 700 is priced at Rs 2499 and is available in Black Sabre colour on Amazon India and the Boat website. The headphones come with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Boat Immortal 700 Features

The Boat Immortal 700 gaming headphones comes with 50mm audio drivers for powerful audio experience. Its lightweight, over-ear industrial design accompanies with secure braided cable.

These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brand’s own boAt Plugin Labz. It processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.

In addition, Boat has also added RGB LEDs with five different modes. These RGBs are designed to complement your gaming setup. Turn it on and off whenever you need it. The in-line remote controller for audio, mic and LED modes lets you take complete control over your gaming zone.

A long sturdy, secure braided cable ensures durability, and a USB connector ensures easy connectivity across all laptop and desktop gaming setups. In addition, the headphones shut out external noise using special closed earcups that fully cover your ears.

In related news, Boat recently launched their newest TWS earbuds called Boat Airdopes 111. Boat Airdopes 111 are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. The Airdopes 111 are available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon while Flipkart is selling it for Rs 1,499. There are four colour options – Snow White, Carbon Black, Ocean Blue, and Sand Pearl.

Previously, Boat Airdopes 181 TWS earbuds were launched in India for Rs 1,499. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes in Bold Blue, Carbon Black, Cool Grey, and Spirit White colour options. The TWS are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.