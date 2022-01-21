BoAt Airdopes 181 TWS earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,499

Boat has launched Airdopes 181 true wireless earbud in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes in Bold Blue, Carbon Black, Cool Grey, and Spirit White colour options.

BoAt Airdopes 181 are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.

BoAt Airdopes 181 Features

The Airdopes 181 come with Beast mode which affects the latency of the earbuds. BoAt says that technology decoder reduces the latency up to 65ms to keep the audio and video in sync. These TWS earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers and have IWP technology using which one can connect the earbuds to the phone as soon as they open the lid.

With the case, you get up to 20 hours of total playback time. Further, they have an ergonomic fit and weigh in at just 2.9 grams. They handle connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 and come in four colours including Grey, black, blue, and white.

The Airdopes 181 have IPX4 water resistance and can be charged with USB-C. And lastly, the TWS earbuds have touch controls along with voice assistance support where you can access Google Assistant or Siri just with a tap on the earbud. The TWS earbuds come with fast charging where a 10-minute charge can get you up to 90 minutes of playback time.

Meanwhile recently launched Boat Airdopes 601 ANC comes with a Hybrid ANC (Up to 33dB). They are claimed to last up to 4.5 hours of non-stop music and calls with ANC turned on and a playback of up to 5.5 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the case provides a whopping 22 hours.

Further, they are powered by a 10mm driver with Boat signature audio tuning. Other features include the Instant Wake n Pair(IWP) feature to seamlessly connect to your device, Google fast pair, IPX4 water rating, Type-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Assistant and Siri support.