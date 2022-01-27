Boat Airdopes 111 TWS earbuds launched at Rs 1499

Audio brand Boat has launched its ‘Airdopes 111’ True Wireless Earbuds in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499. There are four colour options – Snow White, Carbon Black, Ocean Blue, and Sand Pearl.

Boat Airdopes 111 are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. However, the Airdopes 111 are available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon while Flipkart is selling it for Rs 1,499.

Boat Airdopes 111 Features

Boat Airdopes 111 pack 13mm driver setup. Its smooth touch control lets one command playback, hands-free voice calls and activate voice assistant with ease. In addition, you can access the weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press with the help of its capacitive touch controls.

The True Wireless earbuds come with 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity with a range of 10m to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

The true wireless earbuds offers a playback time of up to 7 hours in earbuds and 28 hours in the charging case that now has a USB Type-C port. In addition, there is ASAP Fast Charge technology that offers up to 45 mins in just 5 minutes of charge.

Moreover, the TWS earbuds is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case.

Besides, the TWS also has one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support. Lastly, they measure 6.2 x 4.7 x 2.6 cm and weigh 50 grams.

Recently, Boat Airdopes 181 TWS earbuds were launched in India for Rs 1,499. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes in Bold Blue, Carbon Black, Cool Grey, and Spirit White colour options. The TWS are now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.