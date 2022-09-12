If you’re looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, why not check out some of the best free animation movies on YouTube? You’ll be surprised at how many high-quality films are available to watch for free. From classic cartoons to stop-motion masterpieces, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Interestingly, there is no dearth of Animation Movies on popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar, but they charge viewers to access their content and watch movies and series. YouTube, on the other hand, offers some of its content for free. So let’s check out Best Free Animation Movies on YouTube.

Ice Age: The Meltdown

This is an American 2006 computer-animated comedy-drama adventure film directed by Carlos Saldanha. It is made by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox. When Manny, Sid and Deigo discover that global warming has endangered the ice at the end of their valley, they set out to search for a safer habitat. On the trip, they discover that Manny, in fact, is not the last of the woolly mammoths. You can watch Ice Age: The Meltdown for free on YouTube, and we highly recommend it.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is a 1989 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures. It is written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and produced by Musker and Howard Ashman. The film tells the story of a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel, who dreams of becoming human and falls in love with a human prince named Eric, which leads her to make a magic deal with the sea witch, Ursula, to become human and be with him. If you’re looking for a great animated movie to watch, The Little Mermaid is definitely worth checking out.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon is a 2021 American computer-animated fantasy action-adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The movie is about the titular warrior princess, Raya. She is determined to find the last dragon, hoping to restore the dragon gem that would bring back her father and banish the evil spirits known as the Druun from the land of Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization. It is a nice animated movies that kids can watch for free on Youtube.

Ugly Dolls

Ugly Dolls is a 2019 computer-animated musical adventure-comedy film directed by Kelly Asbury and written by Alison Peck. It is based on the plush toys of the same name by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim and follows a group of them as they try to find owners in the “Big World” despite their flaws. The film stars the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.

Dino Time

Dino Time (known as Back to the Jurassic in the US) is a 2012 South Korean computer-animated fantasy comedy adventure film produced by CJ Entertainment and distributed by Clarius Entertainment. When three children find an egg-shaped time machine, their curiosity gets the better of them. The kids travel back in time to 65 million years ago, where they are taken in by a dinosaur.

A Bug’s life

A Bug’s Life is a 1998 American computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The film involves a misfit ant, Flik, who is looking for “tough warriors” to save his colony from greedy grasshoppers, and recruits a group of bugs. Unfortunately, the “warriors” he brings back turn out to be an inept troupe of Circus Bugs. It is directed by John Lasseter and co-directed by Andrew Stanton.

Free Hindi Animated Movies on YouTube

Chhutanki

Chhutanki is a live-cum-animation feature film made in 3D (Stereoscopic). It revolves around the animated lead character Chhutanki, his mysterious birth, upbringing and training by his guru Akhand Dev. Akhand Dev adopts a the abandoned on the stairs of a Hanuman temple. He trains him to become a brave young boy. When the boy realises that an evil Takla Baba wants to spread darkness across the world, he decides to tackle the evil forces and save the world.

Isapniti

Isapniti is a full hindi animated movie for children. The movie presents you moral stories of Isapniti in Hindi where ones kid can learn an enjoy various moral stories.

Alibaba

Alibaba is a Hindi animated movie available for free on YouTube. A poor woodcutter, Alibaba, stumbles upon a cave where a band of thieves hides all their loot. He steals a piece of their fortune, and they plot a way to get it back but are in for a nasty surprise. For our readers who love animated movies but would like to see them in Hindi, Alibaba is a must watch free movie on Youtube.

Sindbad

In this animated movie, an old man searches for his long-lost daughter, Sinda. She was taken from him by the evil King Farzoomah, who wanted her for his harem when she grew up. He finds a wealthy man called Sinbad who has a wife named Sinda.

Bal Ganesh

Bal Ganesh movie is sourced from the Ganesh Purana and laced with foot-tapping music and humour. The movie narrates how Lord Ganesha was brought to life from clay and then blessed with celestial powers. It is a 2007 computer-animated musical feature film directed by Pankaj Sharma. It is one of the best animated mythological movies in Hindi on youtube, which can be watched for free.

Tenali Raman

Tenali Raman animated movie is based on one of the most popular and best-loved characters of Indian folklore named as. He is fondly remembered as Tenali Raman, was a 16th-century court poet at the Vijayanagara Empire in India and hailed from a town called Tenali. He is remembered even today for his extraordinary wit, brilliance, wisdom and charm. All these qualities of Tenali Raman have been fully explored and displayed in this movie. It is a lovely animated movie that kids and adults can enjoy alike on youtube for free.

Apart from above listed Hindi animated movies, there are some other notable animated movies which also available for free on YouTube. You can find the list below:

Little Krishna

Akbar Birbal

Return Of Hanuman

Ghatothkach

Omkar

Conclusion

There you have it! Our list of the best free animation movies on YouTube. We hope you enjoyed our selections and that you find something new to watch. f you looking out for a particular movie which is not on our list, you can always check different OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar Disney and Amazon Prime. If you have any other suggestions, please feel free to share them in the comments below.