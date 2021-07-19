Best upcoming movies and shows on Disney+ Hotstar

A Scarlett Johansson starrer, Marvel-made superhero movie that has already been released internationally, will soon release in India as well. There’s no specific release date as of now, but the movie has been confirmed to arrive in the country via Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (released in 2016). The movie revolves around Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her that were part of her long before she became an Avenger.