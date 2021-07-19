Best upcoming movies and shows on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has gained a lot of fame in the recent past for its successful exclusive series and movies. Marvel has contributed a major part towards the success of the platform with series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a recent one called Loki. Marvel has a huge fan base and Hotstar has obviously taken advantage of that. Not only these, but Hotstar also has a few more shows in the pipeline. So here are the top upcoming movies and series on Disney+ Hotstar:
1Hungama 2
The sequel to the 2003 Hungama movie is now set for a digital release on 23rd July. The film stars popular celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and more. The film is also of significance because it marks Priyadarshan’s comeback to Bollywood after eight years.
2Bhuj: The Pride of India
Due for release on August 13, Bhuj is set in the 1970s when the Indo-Pakistan war took place. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. He was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar, and his own team. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more popular celebs.
3Black Widow
A Scarlett Johansson starrer, Marvel-made superhero movie that has already been released internationally, will soon release in India as well. There’s no specific release date as of now, but the movie has been confirmed to arrive in the country via Disney+ Hotstar.
The movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (released in 2016). The movie revolves around Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her that were part of her long before she became an Avenger.
4Tughlaq Darbar
5Cruella
This movie is set for release on August 27th on Disney+ Hotstar in India and is amongst the top upcoming movies and shows on the OTT platform. The film has already arrived internationally. The main lead is played by Emma Stone. The American crime comedy film is based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel ‘The Hundred and One’.
6Stuntman
Stuntman is a documentary which chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun. With executive producers as Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, the documentary has been directed by Kurt Mattila. It is about Braun who in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, decides to attempt Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump.
7Playing With Sharks
Another one of the upcoming shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar which tells us the story of Valerie Taylor. Taylor is a true pioneer in both underwater filmmaking and shark research. It shows us the journey of the daring Valerie who turns from a champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. The documentary begins streaming July 23rd.
8Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life
Chip N Dale: Park Life is a series that follows around two tiny troublemakers. Both of them are trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized adventures. The animated series starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 28th.
9Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts
The season 1 of this upcoming series will stream from July 28th as well. In the series, news anchor Robin Roberts holds intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life.