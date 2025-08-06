Apple Music 5.0 Beta on Android Brings iOS 26 Features But No Liquid Glass Redesign

Apple Music 5.0 Beta on Android has been released by the company where it has added a few new features that were earlier limited to Apple Music on iOS 26. However, the update does not bring any sort of liquid glass-inspired redesign which we saw for Apple Music on iOS 26.

The update, available now via Play Store, introduces a major new feature where you can now PIN content to your Library. Users can now pin their most-played songs, albums, playlists, or artists for quick access at the top of the Library tab. This option appears in overflow menus across the app and syncs across Apple devices.

Pinned items offer additional customization: long-pressing in the Library tab allows users to unpin or adjust the tap behavior—choosing between going to the album, playing, or shuffling. You can also enable automatic downloads for pinned content, with the option to turn it off in Settings.

Read More: Apple’s Foldable iPad (or MacBook) Has Been Delayed

Then, there are subtle design changes and not a Liquid Glass redesign as one would expect, including pill-shaped buttons that replace the previous rounded rectangles throughout the app. Key interface elements like Shuffle, Repeat, and Autoplay at the top of the queue now feature this new design, as do the Play and Shuffle buttons within albums.

Additional updates included in Apple Music 5.0 Beta on Android: