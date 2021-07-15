Best upcoming movies and shows on Amazon Prime

Want to know upcoming movies and shows on Amazon Prime? If you’d prefer a new series or movie to binge-watch, Amazon Prime Video will be unveiling a lot of new movies and shows this month. The list includes all categories of the film, whether it is a thriller, comedy, or horror. We will see Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan, Fahad Fassil’s Malik, among others.

Here’s a list of upcoming movies and shows which will debut on Amazon Prime Video this month.