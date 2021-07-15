Best upcoming movies and shows on Amazon Prime

Want to know upcoming movies and shows on Amazon Prime? If you’d prefer a new series or movie to binge-watch, Amazon Prime Video will be unveiling a lot of new movies and shows this month. The list includes all categories of the film, whether it is a thriller, comedy, or horror. We will see Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan, Fahad Fassil’s Malik, among others.
Here’s a list of upcoming movies and shows which will debut on Amazon Prime Video this month.
1TOOFAN
Toofan will release on July 16 on Prime Video. This movie is a sports thriller in which Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has directed the film. The duo is working together after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which released 7 years ago.
The story is about a street-goon-turned-national boxer who faces a ban of five years after an unfortunate incident. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal are in supporting roles. On March 10, 2021, Amazon Prime Video announced that the film would be released on their platform on May 21 but was later postponed after India faced a massive 2nd wave of COVID-19.
2Malik
Fahad Faasil’s Malik will release on July 15 on Prime Video. It is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller film directed, written and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. Anto Joseph produces the film under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.
It revolves around the life of Sulaiman Malik, spanning from his childhood to middle age, where he rises to prominence among the people living in the coastal regions in the fight against the political corruption in the region. Fahadh Faasil plays the titular character, Sulaiman Malik, with Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in prominent roles, while Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan and Indrans others in supporting roles.
3Making the Cut
The second season of Making the Cut will release on July 16 on Prime Video. Making the Cut is an American reality television series created and presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The series premiered on March 27, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.
In March 2021, the series was renewed for a second season. This show is about 12 fashion designers who are competing against each other. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host 12 designers who face challenges and assignments that will test their design skills and abilities to run all aspects of a business.
4HOSTEL DAZE
The second season of Hostel Days will premier on Amazon Prime on July 23. Hostel Daze is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama streaming television miniseries created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay and Ahsaas Channa in lead roles.
The series follows four hostel friends in their first year: Ankit (Adarsh Gourav), Chirag (Luv), and Jaat (Shubham Gaur) are new students on campus and become roommates.
5Judas & Black Messiah
Judas & Black Messiah is a 2021 American biographical drama film. It will premier on July 25 on Amazon Prime. The movie is about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, by William O’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant.
Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, Dominique Thorne, and Martin Sheen also star. The film is directed and produced by Shaka King, who wrote the screenplay with Will Berson, based on a story by the pair and Kenny and Keith Lucas.
6Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
This Tom Cruise will release on July 15 on Prime Video. Jack Reacher must uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy to clear his name while on the run as a fugitive from the law.
When Army Major Susan Turner, who heads Reacher’s old investigative unit, is arrested for Treason, Reacher will stop at nothing to prove her innocence and to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy involving soldiers who are being killed.
7Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
This horror movie will make its debut on Prime Video on July 15. In this flick, Ryan Fleege (Chris J. Murray), his wife Emily (Brit Shaw) and their 7-year-old daughter Leila (Ivy George) are preparing for Christmas in their new home. Using a special camera that can see spirits, the family must protect their daughter from an evil entity.
8Sarpatta Parambarai
Sarpatta Parambarai will be released on July 22. It is an upcoming Tamil-language period sports drama film. It is directed by Pa. Ranjith, who also co-produced the film under his banner Neelam Productions, along with Shanmugam Dhakshanaraj of K9 Studios. The film stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan.
Set during the 1980s, the film revolves around a clash between two clans, namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and also the politics being involved in it.
9IKKAT
Ikkat will be streaming on the OTT platform as a part of its Prime day celebrations on July 21. Written, edited and directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, comedy flick Ikkat is a hilarious Kannada comedy-drama set during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Actors Nagabhushan and Bhoomi Shetty’s Kannada star in the film. The story revolves around an unhappy married couple who are on the verge of getting a divorce but are forced to spend time with each other when a nationwide lockdown is announced due to the pandemic.