Spotify Premium Price Hike in India and Other Regions: Check New Prices

Spotify Premium price hike has been introduced in India and other regions, raising the prices by up to 20 percent. “To continue to innovate on our product offerings and features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices,” said the music streaming service.

”Over the next month, Premium subscribers in multiple markets across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscriptions,” the company added in its blog post.

The company says that the new prices are live on its website where the existing users will be paying the increased prices once their current billing cycle ends, while new users will have to pay the new prices to subscribe. In India, the Spotify price hike has resulted in the following price changes:

Plan Tier Old Price (₹) New Price (₹) Individual 119 139 Duo 149 179 Family 179 229 Student 59 69

How To Cancel Your Spotify Subscription?

If you do not plan to continue your Spotify subscription post the price hike, then here’s how you can cancel it:

Step 1:

Go to Spotify.com/account and login to your account with your ID and password.

Step 2:

Now, tap on Manage your subscription.

Step 3:

Click on “Cancel Subscription”. Spotify will then show you how your listening experience will change. If you agree to that, tap on “continue to cancel” and then, your subscription will end.

Meanwhile, back in May, the streaming platform added new features to its app and revamped existing ones. It updated the Queue feature with a new design that is easier to use and includes controls like Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer. Plus, Premium users could also see which songs Spotify recommends after their queued-up tracks end, so they can decide what makes it into their queue. One can also easily switch Autoplay and Smart Shuffle off in their settings for full control.