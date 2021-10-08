Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start today in India

Last month, Apple announced Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch and the Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones, refreshed iPad Mini, and the updated 9th Generation iPad. Now the Apple Watch Series 7 is set to go on pre-orders in India starting today.

The pre-orders will begin in the country today at 5:30 pm IST on the Apple India Store online. Further, people can also book Watch Series 7 via Apple Authorised Resellers in the country. The shipments will start on October 15.

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-orders, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and over 50 other countries.

A recent Flipkart listing revealed that Apple Watch Series 7 will have a starting price of Rs 41,900 in India.

The aluminium variant will cost Rs 41,900 for the 41mm variant. The 45mm Series 7 watch with an aluminium case will cost Rs 44,900 in India. The GPS+Cellular Aluminum model will start at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm one.

In addition, Stainless Steel versions of the Apple Watch start at Rs 69,900 and are only available in the GPS + Cellular variant. The 45nm model will cost Rs 73,900. For the Milanese Loop, you will need to pay an additional Rs 4,000.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications

The Watch gets an all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for dust resistance and maintain a WR50 water resistance rating. In addition, the Watch is compatible gets an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

The display of Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area. In addition, it has thinner borders at 1.7 mm. Moreover, while the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Watch has a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable. In addition, the new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.