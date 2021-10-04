Apple Watch Series 7 price revealed in India via Flipkart

Apple last month announced Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch along with the Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones, refreshed iPad Mini and the updated 9th Generation iPad. The smartwatch is yet to go on sale but its pricing details have been revealed via a Flipkart listing.

Pricing Details

Apple Watch Series 7 has been listed on Flipkart which reveals that the smartwatch will have a starting price of Rs 41,900 in India.

The aluminium variant will cost Rs 41,900 for the 41mm variant. The 45mm Series 7 watch with an aluminium case will cost Rs 44,900 in India. The GPS+Cellular Aluminum model will start at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm one.

In addition to this, Stainless Steel versions of the Apple Watch start at Rs 69,900 and is only available in the GPS + Cellular variant. The 45nm model will cost Rs 73,900. For the Milanese Loop, you will need to pay an additional Rs 4,000.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications

The watch gets an all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for dust resistance and maintain a WR50 water resistance rating. In addition, the Watch is compatible gets an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

The display of Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area. In addition, it has thinner borders at 1.7 mm. Moreover, while the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Watch has a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable. In addition, the new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.