Apple ID on web enables passkeys support for iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

Apple has announced that it is enabling passkeys support for Apple ID users where a passkey will automatically be assigned to any user who has an Apple ID. Passkeys enable a streamlined login process where you don’t have to remember passwords anymore. Moreover, the process is simpler to use than entering passwords.

Beginning with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users with an Apple ID will automatically be assigned a passkey, which can be used to sign in to their Apple ID on the web. This update will allow a user to sign into any Apple web property using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web.

Furthermore, users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud website and appleid.apple.com starting today. Passkeys feature will be available for all supported devices with the releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year, confirms Apple.

Passkey support was also rolled out by Google a while ago. The passkey mechanism relies on your smartphone for logins anywhere on the web. Even during the sign in process on Apple’s websites, users will now be shown an option called ‘Login with iPhone’ which upon clicking would show a QR code.

If you scan the QR code from the Camera app, a yellow link box would appear to activate Face ID or Touch ID so you can authenticate your identity on the web without ever entering your password.