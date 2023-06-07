Top 6 features coming in iPadOS 17

iMessage is also receiving new features in iPadOS 17, such as emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers from their own photos by lifting a subject from the background. Users can also add effects to Live Stickers. Available from the keyboard, a new drawer gathers all of a user’s stickers in one place for easier access across iPadOS.

There’s also a new expandable menu that appears with a simple tap for easy access to the user’s most frequently used iMessage apps. Users can now easily jump to their last-read message in an active group chat, while swiping on a message bubble would help users quickly reply to it. Search in iMessage is also being improved.

Audio messages are transcribed automatically so users can read them in the moment or listen later. When a user shares their location in Messages, it shows up live in the conversation until the sharing session is over. As for FaceTime, users can now leave a voice or audio message if the person doesn’t pick the call. There are also more Reactions available, such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more. The new effects can be activated through simple gestures, and third-party video-calling apps can take advantage of them as well.