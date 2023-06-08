Apple unveils new features coming to its services later this year: Know details

Apple finally got to show off what it has in stores for iOS users for this year with iOS 17. Now, the company is previewing new features for its services including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple News and more, that will be debuting alongside iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17. Here are all the new features:
1Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music
One of the new features coming to Apple Music is the ability to collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.
Apple Music Sing is also getting enhanced further, where the feature can be paired with Continuity Camera, allowing users to see themselves onscreen and apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics of their favourite songs.
Song credits are also coming to Apple Music, so fans can view comprehensive data about the artists who contributed to their favourite tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played.
2SharePlay in car
Apple Music is bringing SharePlay to the car so that everyone in the car can choose what to play. When users are in a car and listening with Apple Music, other trusted iPhone devices will automatically suggest joining the session. Listeners can control the music from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription.
3Apple Podcasts gets radio shows
Now, subscribers will be able to listen to the entire catalog of commercial-free Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts, where they can follow individual shows to automatically download and be notified of new episodes as soon as they’re released.
4Offline maps in Apple Maps
While Google has had this ability in its Maps for a while now, Apple is just bringing it to its own Maps. Users can now select an area on their device and download it to their device. While offline, users will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation for driving, walking, transit, and cycling; see their estimated time of arrival; find places in Maps; and more.
5Electric Vehicle charging point locations, Park trails in Maps
Next, Apple is bringing the ability to see real-time charging station availability filtered by charging network, plug type, and more. Furthermore, users with compatible vehicles will be able to designate a preferred charging network.
Further, users will now be able to discover thousands of trails in parks across the U.S. with place cards that include detailed information like trail length and type, difficulty, and elevation gain.
6Custom Plans in Apple Fitness+
Custom Plans is the new way to receive a custom workout or meditation schedule based on day, duration, workout type, and more. Furthermore, Fitness+ is also introducing Stacks, so users can select multiple workouts and meditations to do repetitively.
7Recurring Payments in Apple Cash
Apple cash is also getting new features in iOS 17, where users will be able to set up weekly, biweekly, or monthly Apple Cash payments, which can be useful in instances where users have to make rent payments. Users can also choose to automatically top up their Apple Cash balance when it runs low.
8IDs in Apple Wallet
Now, users will be able to keep their IDs in Apple Wallet, without the need of any other additional hardware. “This will streamline their ability to securely check a customer’s age in person for things like alcohol purchases, or to verify a customer’s identity at checkout for car rentals, and more”, said Apple.
To securely present their ID in Wallet to an enabled business, users will simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the business’s iPhone. Users will be shown what information is being requested and whether the receiving party will be storing the information. Users will then be asked to authenticate and consent by using Face ID or Touch ID.
9Other improvements
A bunch of other new features and improvements are coming to Apple services. Users will now be able to share and request locations using Find My with Messages and Maps. Item sharing for AirTag and Find My network accessories is also being introduced, which will allow device owners to invite up to five other people to a sharing group.
Podcasts are getting a new ‘Now Playing’ design, episode art, and the ability to connect eligible subscriptions to top apps on the App Store, including that of Bloomberg, Calm, The Economist, L’Équipe, Lingokids, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and WELT.
Lastly, Apple Books users can take advantage of new series pages, so they can easily see all of the books available in a series, toggle between ebook and audiobook versions, purchase and read the next title in the series based on their reading, discover recommendations for related series, and more.
So these were all the new features coming to Apple services. Some of them look really interesting while some are surprising because they have been in competition’s services for a while and Apple bringing them to iOS and iPadOS now shows that the company can sometimes be late in adding some standard or normal features to its OS which should have already been there by now.