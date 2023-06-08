Apple unveils new features coming to its services later this year: Know details

One of the new features coming to Apple Music is the ability to collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Apple Music Sing is also getting enhanced further, where the feature can be paired with Continuity Camera, allowing users to see themselves onscreen and apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics of their favourite songs.

Song credits are also coming to Apple Music, so fans can view comprehensive data about the artists who contributed to their favourite tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played.