Anker 20W PD Fast Charger with USB C Charger launched in India at Rs 1499

Anker has launched its high-speed 20W USB C charger Power Port III in India. The charger is priced at Rs 1499 and it comes with 18 months warranty in Black and white colours.

The product is available with Amazon on a special sale price of Rs 1299. It will soon be available in most of the leading retail stores.

Anker 20W PD Fast Charger Features

The Anker 20W PD Fast Charger comes with the signature and Anker exclusive power delivery technology that enables 3x faster high-speed charging.

Anker 20W Power port III is designed with a 20W output to match the max input of iPhone12 to provide exactly as much power as your iPhone needs. It is Equipped with a Power-C delivery port and 20W of power, the USB-C Charger, charges phones, tablets and more, up to 3x faster, than with an original charger.

Anker’s signature charging technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components. This reduces size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. The compact design with a foldable plug ensures maximum portability wherever it travels.

The charger’s Multiprotection safety system combines overvoltage protection and temperature control to provide all-around protection for devices. Anker 20W Power Port III is optimized to work flawlessly with a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and more. It charges all the devices via a single ultra-portable charger.

Last month, Anker 65W Powerport Atom III Slim Charger was launched in India. The charger features four USB Type-C connections, making it suitable for charging electronic travel companions. The Powerport enables high-speed USB-C charging. It can charge USB-C laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port. Atom III can charge four gadgets at the same time.