AnkerWorks enters India, launches Wireless Bluetooth Speakerphone

Anker today announced its new sub-brand – AnkerWorks, in India. The first product in the line-up is its compact & wireless conference speakerphone ‘Anker PowerConf’. The Bluetooth speakerphone with six microphones, enhanced voice pickup & 24h call time is designed exclusively for the Home Offices, conveys the company.

The product is available with Flipkart for Rs 8,999 and comes with an 18 months warranty. Whether used as a portable phone or as a speakerphone for conference calls, Anker PowerConf can be used for both.

The speakerphone is officially zoom certified, which ensures high-quality communication for the personal workspace. The six-microphone array gives the PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone 360-degrees of listening. When combined with the Anker’s custom digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms, it offers real-time echo cancellation up to 70 dB and background noise reduction by 20dB and ambient noise suppression.

The PowerConf has an omnidirectional voice pick. Even when users are at different distances from PowerConf, the Bluetooth speakerphone automatically adjusts the volume, so everyone’s voice sounds loud and clear.

PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone gives 24 hours of call time. PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone has a built-in 6,700mAh battery to power days of calls. The integrated Anker PowerIQ technology allows you to charge other devices via PowerConf at optimized speeds. The speakerphone has two connectivity options – Bluetooth 5.0 & USB port.

The PowerConf is compatible with most popular conferencing apps such as FaceTime, ZOOM, Skype, GoToMeeting, and Slack. The PowerConf is kitted out with several buttons, with the main controls being on the top and LED Lights to understand the operation.

Anker PowerConf comes with a handy Travel case. The company under AnkerWorks plans to announce over seven new products within the next three months.