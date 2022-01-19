Anker 65W Powerport Atom III Slim Charger launched in India

Anker has announced the debut of the 65W Powerport Atom III Slim in India for Rs 3,999. The device is available on Flipkart and Amazon and comes with an 18-month warranty. The product is also available at a special offer price in the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Anker Atom III 65W Port Charger Features

The charger features four USB Type-C connections, making it suitable for charging electronic travel companions. Despite the fact that it can charge laptops and other gadgets, it is ultra-slim and extremely tiny.

The Anker 65W Port Charger – Atom III is intended for superior mobility. The 0.7-inch design weighs about 5 oz which is roughly the same as a baseball. It provides 65W of power in a portable, space-saving form.

The Powerport enables high-speed USB-C charging, which can charge USB-C laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port. Atom III can charge four gadgets at the same time. A Power IQ 3.0 equipped USB-C port provides a maximum 45W output to charge any USB-C device at peak speed. Three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimum charging for mobile devices.

The Anker’s patented Power IQ 3.0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device. Because of the adaptable configuration, the charger can charge all of the Apple gadgets, including a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and others, rather easily.

Ensuring superior safety, the chargers are designed with Multiprotection technology, combining advanced safety features like temperature control, overload protection, and more, ensuring complete peace of mind.

The company says that it has sold over 54 million products across 146 countries, achieving the goal of becoming the world’s number one charging brand.