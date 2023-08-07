Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale ends tomorrow: Deals to look out for

Amazon is running its Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale that began on August 4 and is set to end tomorrow, August 8. However, before the sale ends, you should definitely take a look at some of the deals which are worth considering. To make your work easier, we have compiled a list of these deals. Take a look.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India last year and since then, the price for the smartphone has been steadily dropping. In March earlier this year, the price dipped by Rs 10,000 after the handset’s successor launched, bringing it down to Rs 52,999 for the base model. However now, Xiaomi’s one of the most powerful smartphones is available for Rs 41,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India in 2021 for Rs 6,499 but is available for Rs 4,199 during the sale period. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. In addition, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices. One can watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. In addition, Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar titles when connected to compatible equipment.

Sony PS5

Sony PS5 is available at it’s lowest price in India since it’s launch, where one can purchase the standard model for Rs 47,379. An additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 is available on SBI bank cards which makes it a sweet deal for those looking to buy the console. The digital version is available for even lower price tag of Rs 44,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung’s most powerful earbuds till date, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, can be purchased for just Rs 10,990 if you buy it via your debit or credit card, be it from any bank. These buds get Active Noise Cancellation, 360 audio, transparency mode and a lot more. Also check out our review of the buds to know whether they fit your usage scenario well.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is available for as low as Rs 67,499 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. It launched for Rs 79,990 in India. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch panel. It supports for HDR, TruTone, and 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness. Under the hood, it will be powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset. It has dual cameras including a 12-megapixel f/1.5 primary camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 120° ultra wide camera.