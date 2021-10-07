Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched for Rs 6499

Amazon has launched Fire TV Stick 4K Max, its new streaming stick in India. As per the company, it is the most powerful streaming stick yet. The device is available today for Rs 6499 on Amazon.in and Amazon kiosks in select malls.

With this device, Amazon has improved on Fire TV Stick 4K with a new streaming media player that’s even better.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Features

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. In addition, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices. Of course, to use Wi-Fi 6, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router, but Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also compatible with existing Wi-Fi routers.

One can watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. In addition, Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar titles when connected to compatible equipment.

READ MORE: Amazon announces launch of Kisan Store in India

To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV and content in 4K. However, all streaming services may not be available in 4K/HDR.

With this, you can stream thousands of movies and TV episodes. Watch favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more apps. However, the company notes that subscription fees may apply.

In addition, the streaming stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote, with which one can search and launch content with own voice. With preset buttons, you can get to your favourite apps quickly. Further, you can control your TV’s power and volume with one remote.

For wireless connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 6, you also get Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. You can pair it with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more Bluetooth enabled devices. There’s 1 x HDMI ARC port and 1 x micro USB port for power only.