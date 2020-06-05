Amazfit T-Rex to go on pre-order from June 7 on Amazon, price revealed

Amazfit T-Rex is the first rugged smartwatch from the company

Amazfit T-Rex smartwach will be priced Rs 4,999 in India, reveals Amazon listing. The smartwatch will go on on pre-order from June 7 on Amazon India. The e-commerce website recently started teasing the launch of the smartwatch in the country.

Amazfit T-Rex was earlier launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 earlier this year with Amazfit Bip S. Amazfit Bip S smartwatch was recently launched in India for Rs 4,999.

Amazfit T-Rex is the first rugged smartwatch from the company. It is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10 devices or later. The Amazfit T-Rex comes with 5ATM water resistance which means it can survive during rain or workout.

The smartwatch has passed 12 regulations on military-grade testing and it comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. The smartwatch can withstand extreme heat and cold with heat resistance up to 70 degrees and extremely cold temperature of minus 40 degrees.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an “always on display” function and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch features 14 sports modes and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 along with GPS + GLONASS support.

The watch is loaded with a 390mAh battery, which can last up to 20 days of normal usage and 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. The watch features 3-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor and features optical heart rate monitor as well. The dimensions of the watch are 47.7x47.7x13.5mm, and it weighs about 58 grams.