Amazfit Bip S smartwatch launched in India for Rs 4,999

Amazfit has today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India dubbed as Amazfit Bip S. the smartwatch was unveiled at the CES 2020 and it has been finally launched in India.

The Amazfit Bip S is priced at Rs 4,999 and it is available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra as well as offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles. Additionally, the smartwatch will be available from the company's official website as well.

The wearable is equipped with power-packed battery life, compass and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display. With its always-on display, you can receive notifications for calls, messages, weather, emails and control music.

The watch weighs just 30 grams and it comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres. The smartwatch is loaded with a built-in GPS and it comes with up to 40 days of battery backup.

The watch has a Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro. It has 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life, 80 days in watch-only mode, 22 hours with continuous GPS use.

Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This lightweight and comfortable to wear smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes - Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, swimming, among others.