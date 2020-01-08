CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch, Amazfit Bip S and more announced

Huami has introduced Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit ZenBuds, and Amazfit Home Studio during the event.

Amazfit has introduced a new range of smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced Amafit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit ZenBuds, Huami-PAI and Amazfit Home Studio during the event.

Amazfit T-Rex

To start with Amazfit T-Rex, it is the first rugged smartwatch from the company. It comes with a price tag of $139.9 (approx. Rs 10,000). The smartwatch has passed 12 regulations on military-grade testing and it comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. The smartwatch can withstand heat resistance up to 70 degrees and extremely cold temperature of minus 40 degrees.

The smartwatch is available in different colour options including Ash, Black, Green, Khaki and Camouflage. It is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also features optical heart rate monitor and it is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10 devices or later. The watch is loaded with a 390mAh battery, which can last up to 20 days of normal usage and 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. The smartwatch features 5ATM water-resistant, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 meters of water.

The smartwatch is loaded with 14 sports modes and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 along with GPS + GLONASS support. The watch features 3-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

Amazfit HomeStudio

Amazfit has partnered with new startup Studio to launch its new Amazfit HomeStudio treadmill. The device comes with a 43-inch HD screen that the company calls it Glass. It comes with an AI-powered computer vision to detect the movements along with personal boutique of fitness experience. It also features three JBL speakers, out of which two are situated on the treadmill and one on the Glass.

Amazfit HomeStudio’s Glass can be paired with either the premium treadmill or the Amazfit AirRun. The premium treadmill utilizes high-quality slat belt technology for a comfortable run up to 12 mph.

The Amazfit AirRun treadmill is a foldable treadmill that offers a more affordable and space-conscious option for members. Amazfit HomeStudio offers over 1,000 classes across treadmill, sculpt, stretch, and yoga. In addition, one can use the Glass separately from the treadmill to take sculpt, stretching, and yoga classes.

Amazfit Bip S

Coming to Amazfit Bip S, the watch is available in different straps options including Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink and White Rock. It comes with a price tag of $69.9 (approx. Rs 5,000) and it will be available for purchase from February 2020.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display. The watch weighs just 30 grams and it comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres. The smartwatch is loaded with a built-in GPS and it comes with up to 40 days of battery backup.

Amazfit PowerBuds

The company has also introduced its latest wireless earbuds at the CES 2020. Dubbed as Amazfit PowerBuds, the device is available in three colour options including Black, White and Yellow. The PowerBuds comes with a 3D pattern and it features an inclined in-ear design for a firm fit. It is loaded with intuitive tap control features, which are customisable in nature.

It comes with a sports sound system that offers advanced motion beat along with Thru Mode that enhances the ambient noise when it is necessary. The Amazfit PowerBuds are loaded with 450mAh battery and it comes with a charging case. The company claims that the TWS delivers up to eight hours of playback. It also supports heart rate monitoring and is IP55 water and dust resistant.

Amazfit ZenBuds

The Amazfit ZenBuds are basically smart sleep earbuds. The earbuds offer soothing sounds that help in sleeping and it comes with auto-off functionality that recognises when the user has gone to sleep. It also features sleep quality analysis and the earbuds are designed to block the noise. The ZenBuds offers 12 hours of battery life and 8 hours of soothing sounds. It also comes with a heart rate monitoring system.