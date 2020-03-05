  • 16:56 Mar 05, 2020

Advertisement

Alleged Nokia 5.2 Codenamed Captain America spotted on Geekbench

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 3:23 pm

Latest News

Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.
Advertisement

HMD Global has scheduled a product launch event on March 19 in London. The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event. Now Nokia 5.2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website with the model name 'HMD Global CaptainAmerica'.

As per the GeekBench listing, the alleged Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The listing does not reveal the name of chipset, but as per rumours, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 665 or a 632 processor.

Further, the listing reveals that Nokia 5.2 will run Android 10. The phone has received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419 in the GeekBench listing.

A previously leaked image of the Nokia 5.2 revealed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch at the front along with Nokia branding at the base. The back panel will come loaded with a quad-camera setup. Below the camera module, there will be a fingeprint sensor along with Nokia branding.

 

Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage.  The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It might be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,300).

 

Advertisement

The company originally scheduled an event on February 23 but it later announced that it will not attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) due to coronavirus outbreak.

HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

Nokia smartphone with codename Captain America surfaced, could be Nokia 5.2

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with 25W fast charging support receives 3C Certification in China

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets its first update in India

OnePlus launches Doorstep Service in six cities across India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies