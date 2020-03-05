Alleged Nokia 5.2 Codenamed Captain America spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

HMD Global has scheduled a product launch event on March 19 in London. The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event. Now Nokia 5.2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website with the model name 'HMD Global CaptainAmerica'.



As per the GeekBench listing, the alleged Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The listing does not reveal the name of chipset, but as per rumours, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 665 or a 632 processor.



Further, the listing reveals that Nokia 5.2 will run Android 10. The phone has received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419 in the GeekBench listing.



A previously leaked image of the Nokia 5.2 revealed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch at the front along with Nokia branding at the base. The back panel will come loaded with a quad-camera setup. Below the camera module, there will be a fingeprint sensor along with Nokia branding.

Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It might be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,300).



The company originally scheduled an event on February 23 but it later announced that it will not attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) due to coronavirus outbreak.