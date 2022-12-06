Airtel World Pass launched: What is it, features and more

With a surge in international travel post covid recovery, data consumption has also increased and so have roaming prices. Now, Airtel has come up with a new solution called Airtel World Pass. The new World Pass from Airtel works seamlessly across 184 countries, meaning even if you are en-route at an Airport or travelling to two or more countries, one pack now covers all your roaming needs. Check more details about Airtel World Pass below.

Airtel World Pass: What is it?

Airtel World Pass offers a single plan for 184 countries. In other words, there should be no confusion over which zone or pack to select and no need for multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports. It means that if you are travelling across different nations on a single trip, you won’t have to switch through plans and one plan would work for you no matter where you are in the 184 countries that are supported by Airtel World Pass.

Airtel World Pass: Prices

For postpaid customers, there are a total of five plans starting at Rs 649. Check out the details:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for one day, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet limited till 500MB and 100 minutes of voice calls locally, and to India.

Rs 2,999 plan: Valid for ten days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet limited till 5GB and 100 minutes voice calls per day locally, and to India.

Rs 3,999 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet limited till 12GB and 100 minutes voice calls per day locally, and to India.

Rs 5,999 plan: Valid for 90 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet limited till 2GB and 900 minutes in total for voice calls, locally and to India.

Rs 14,999: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet limited till 15GB and 3000 minutes in total for voice calls – locally and to India.

For prepaid customers, these are plan details:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for one day, this pack offers a total of 500MB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – locally and to India.

Rs 899 plan: Valid for ten days, this pack offers a total of 1GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – locally and to India.

Rs 2,998 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers 5GB data and 200 minutes of voice calls – locally and to India.

Rs 2,997 plan: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers 2GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – locally and to India.

Airtel World Pass: Features

Airtel World Pass subscribers can call the 24X7 Call centre from any corner of the world, absolutely free of cost. A dedicated number 99100-99100 available for all international travelling customer, serviced with a network and experience specialist squad for a real-time resolution of issues.

Plans have validity of up to 1 year. Further, plans are packed with significantly higher value for customers. In addition, customers will have Unlimited data available for emergency usage and messaging applications. Voice calling rates have been slashed by up to 90%.

All control is in the customers hand where they can manage their entire International roaming needs on the Airtel Thanks app, with real time updates on usage, billing amount or addition of data or minutes as needed.