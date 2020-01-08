  • 17:30 Jan 08, 2020

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling expanded to 4 more circles, support for more Xiaomi phones added

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 4:52 pm

Latest News

The Airtel Wi-Fi Calling has now been expanded to 10 circles in the country.
Airtel has now expanded the availability of its VoWi-Fi service, called Airtel Wi-Fi Calling to four more regions in the country. The service is now available in Gujarat, UP (West), Kerala and Maharashtra circles as well.

Initially, Airtel launched Wi-Fi Calling in India in Delhi NCR. Later, the operator rolled out the new service in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well. So, now in total, the service has been expanded to 10 circles in the country.

Previously Wi-Fi Calling was compatible only with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband, now it works with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots, even though the site still says it works only on Airtel broadband.

Airtel has already announced Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible handsets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Now Airtel has added three more new Xiaomi devices to the list of smartphones that are compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. The new devices are Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Y3.

Apple supported handsets include iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung devices included Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung S10, S10+, S10e and M20.

The OnePlus supported smartphones are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, One Plus 6 and 6T. The Xiaomi phones include POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro.

To enable Airtel WiFi Calling service, you need a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In Apple devices, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Wifi Calling. In Samsung, from the drop-down Quick settings menu enable WiFi Calling.

In Xiaomi phones go to Settings > SIM Cards & mobile networks > Airtel > Make Calls using Wi-Fi. In OnePlus go to Settings > Mobile Network > SIM1/2 > Wifi Calling. Restart your device to see the VoWi-Fi symbol to appear in the status bar.

