  • 18:52 Dec 20, 2019

Advertisement

Airtel updates list of smartphones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 4:44 pm

Latest News

Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling app, SIM.
Advertisement

Airtel recently launched its VoWi-Fi service, called Airtel Wi-Fi Calling in India in Delhi NCR. The telco also announced Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible handsets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Now Airtel has added six more new devices to the list of smartphones that are compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. 

 

Airtel customers on Samsung S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and One Plus 6 & 6T can configure Airtel Wi-Fi calling, which enables them to seamlessly switch to voice over wifi inside their homes/offices.  

Advertisement

 

Earlier, Airtel announced Apple supported handsets include iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung devices included Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s. The OnePlus supported smartphones are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. The Xiaomi phones include POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro.


There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel WiFi Calling. The service is LIVE in Delhi/NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days. The telco has also now started testing it in Hyderabad, Chennai & Bangalore starting today.

Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling app, SIM.

 

To enable Airtel WiFi Calling service, you need a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In Apple devices, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Wifi Calling. In Samsung, from the drop-down Quick settings menu enable WiFi Calling.

In Xiaomi phones go to Settings > SIM Cards & mobile networks > Airtel > Make Calls using Wi-Fi. In OnePlus go to Settings > Mobile Network > SIM1/2 > Wifi Calling. Restart your device to see the VoWi-Fi symbol to appear in the status bar.

Airtel introduces Truly Unlimited prepaid plans with free calling benefits

Airtel app flow could have exposed user data, issues fix

Vodafone Idea follow Airtel, removes FUP limit from voice calling on unlimited prepaid plans

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling launched in Delhi NCR, Here is list of 24 supported devices

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Airtel VoWi-Fi Airtel operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

DishTV introduces new user interface ‘Orbit’ for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range

BSNL launches Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies