Airtel updates list of smartphones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling app, SIM.

Airtel recently launched its VoWi-Fi service, called Airtel Wi-Fi Calling in India in Delhi NCR. The telco also announced Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible handsets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Now Airtel has added six more new devices to the list of smartphones that are compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

Airtel customers on Samsung S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and One Plus 6 & 6T can configure Airtel Wi-Fi calling, which enables them to seamlessly switch to voice over wifi inside their homes/offices.

Earlier, Airtel announced Apple supported handsets include iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung devices included Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s. The OnePlus supported smartphones are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. The Xiaomi phones include POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro.



There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel WiFi Calling. The service is LIVE in Delhi/NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days. The telco has also now started testing it in Hyderabad, Chennai & Bangalore starting today.



To enable Airtel WiFi Calling service, you need a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In Apple devices, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Wifi Calling. In Samsung, from the drop-down Quick settings menu enable WiFi Calling.



In Xiaomi phones go to Settings > SIM Cards & mobile networks > Airtel > Make Calls using Wi-Fi. In OnePlus go to Settings > Mobile Network > SIM1/2 > Wifi Calling. Restart your device to see the VoWi-Fi symbol to appear in the status bar.