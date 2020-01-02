  • 12:32 Jan 02, 2020

Airtel Rs 279 and Rs 379 prepaid plans announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 11:52 am

Bharti Airtel has now introduced two prepaid plans of Rs 279 and Rs 379. Both the announcement of the plans comes just after the operator hiked minimum recharge for its prepaid users to Rs 45.

 
The new Rs 279 and Rs 379 plans are available on the Airtel official website. The two plans offer high-speed data and SMS message benefits along with access to Wynk Music and Xstream apps.

The Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calls. It also brings the term life insurance from HDFC Life as well as additional benefits such as four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. Customers will also get a Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag. This plan also comes with Rs 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life.

The Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84  days and it offers 6GB high-speed of total data access, 900 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls. Like Rs 279 plan, this plan also offers benefits like four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and premium content through Airtel Xstream. Here also, customers get  Rs 100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag.


Previously, the company has re-introduced Rs 558 prepaid plan in India. The Airtel Rs 558 plan now offers 3GB data per day and now it comes with 56 days validity. The same plan was earlier offering a validity of 82 days. It means the telecom operator has now reduced the validity of the pack by 26 days.

