  • 12:52 Dec 27, 2019

Airtel reintroduces Rs 558 prepaid plan with reduced validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 11:23 am

The Airtel Rs 558 plan now offers 3GB data per day and now it comes with 56 days validity.
Airtel has brought back Rs 558 prepaid recharge which is now offering the same data benefits but with reduced validity.

The Airtel Rs 558 plan now offers 3GB data per day and now it comes with 56 days validity. The same plan was earlier offering a validity of 82 days. It means the telecom operator has now reduced the validity of the pack by 26 days.

Apart from these, the plan offers truly unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days. This plan also includes other benefits like Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Recently, Airtel revised its Rs 349 prepaid plan by offering free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 with it.  This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to any network in India.

 

Earlier Airtel announced that Wi-Fi calling service is now available in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. With this, Airtel customers in the above-mentioned cities can take leverage of Wi-Fi calling. For those who are not aware, the service uses WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. The company has revealed that there is no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data. 

