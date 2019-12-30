Bharti Airtel hikes minimum recharge for its prepaid users to Rs 45

Airtel has revealed that it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above every 28 days to avail services.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has announced that it is increasing the minimum recharge plan for its prepaid customers in the country. The operator increased the base plan from Rs 35 to Rs 45.

The company has said in a public notice that “it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above every 28 days to avail services.” This means users need to perform a minimum recharge of Rs 45 every month in order to keep the service active. “In case of non-recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above at the end of the tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of 15 days. In case of non-recharge of a voucher with Rs 45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period," it said.

The Rs 45 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack does not offer any data or calling benefits. Users will be charged 2.5 paise per second for any outgoing local and STD calls. One has to pay Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for an STD message.

Advertisement

Previously, the company has re-introduced Rs 558 prepaid plan in India. The Airtel Rs 558 plan now offers 3GB data per day and now it comes with 56 days validity. The same plan was earlier offering a validity of 82 days. It means the telecom operator has now reduced the validity of the pack by 26 days.

The plan offers truly unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days. This plan also includes other benefits like Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.