Advertisement

Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans now available pan India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 17, 2020 1:02 pm

Latest News

Alongside Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 99 prepaid plan but this plan is still limited to a few circles.
Advertisement

Airtel introduced Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans with unlimited calling in May this year in select circles. Now the telecom operator has expanded its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans across India.

Alongside Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 99 prepaid plan but this plan is still limited to a few circles.

In July this year, the Rs 129 and Rs 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans were made available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The Airtel Rs 129 plan offers unlimited calling and it comes with a validity of 24 days. There are 300 SMS 1GB of total data included in this plan.

Airtel Rs 199 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Both the plans also include access to free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream for the entire validity period.

Airtel recently rolled out a limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband.

Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services.  

Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500

Airtel launches ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fibre link

Airtel offering free 1GB data to select inactive prepaid users

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users for limited time

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users for limited time

BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity

Airtel offering free 1GB data to select inactive prepaid users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies