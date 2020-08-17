Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans now available pan India

Alongside Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 99 prepaid plan but this plan is still limited to a few circles.

Airtel introduced Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans with unlimited calling in May this year in select circles. Now the telecom operator has expanded its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans across India.



In July this year, the Rs 129 and Rs 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans were made available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.



The Airtel Rs 129 plan offers unlimited calling and it comes with a validity of 24 days. There are 300 SMS 1GB of total data included in this plan.



Airtel Rs 199 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.



Both the plans also include access to free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream for the entire validity period.



Airtel recently rolled out a limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband.



Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services.





