Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users for limited time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 2:36 pm

Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps.
As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out an exciting limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband.

Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services.  

Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps and serves the requirements of multiple connected devices in today’s homes.

The limited period offer of 1000 GB FREE additional data adds even more value to Airtel Xstream Fiber plans that start at just Rs 799/month and come with exciting Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

 

It was recently reported that Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500. However, it is to be noted that the subscribers need to have a broadband plan of at least Rs 799 to receive the XStream box at a discounted price.

Apart from paying Rs 1,500 as the refundable security deposit, Airtel Digital TV users need to buy a content pack of Rs 452 to activate the box. In case of a secondary connection, customers need to pay Rs 360 instead of Rs 452. One can purchase the Xstream Box as an upgrade to the existing SD or HD set-top box or as a secondary connection.

