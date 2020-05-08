Airtel introduces Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans with unlimited calling

The Airtel Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans come with unlimited calling benefits, Zee5 subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel has launched three new prepaid recharge plans for its customers. the plans are priced at Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199. All the plans are now listed on the Airtel website in select telecom circles.



The Airtel Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans come with unlimited calling benefits. The plans also include access to Zee5 subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.



Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days and offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1GB of total data. The plan is available in Bihar and Jharkhand, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East and West Bengal circles.



The Rs 129 plan offers unlimited calling and it comes with a validity of 24 days. There are 300 SMS 1GB of total data included in this plan. Airtel offers the Rs 129 plan in circles like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal.



Talking of Airtel Rs 199, this one comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan is also offered in same circles as of Rs 129 plan. These plans were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Airtel recently announced its partnership with Zee5 and it will offer FREE Unlimited access to ZEE5’s premium content library as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. However, this special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges.

