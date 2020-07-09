Airtel Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans now available in more circles

All of the three plans are listed on the Airtel.in website as well as the Airtel Thanks app in the new circles.

Airtel has now expanded its Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans to more circles. All of the three plans are listed on the Airtel.in website as well as the Airtel Thanks app in the new circles.



Airel Rs 99 plan was earlier available in Kolkata, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP East, and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Now the plan is also available in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.





The Rs 129 and Rs 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans are now available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The expansion of the availability of the Rs 99, Rs 129, and Rs 199 prepaid plans was first reported by OnlyTech.



The Airtel Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans come with unlimited calling benefits. The plans also include access to Zee5 subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.



Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days and offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1GB of total data.



The Rs 129 plan offers unlimited calling and it comes with a validity of 24 days. There are 300 SMS 1GB of total data included in this plan.



Airtel Rs 199 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.