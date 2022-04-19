Airtel reduces validity of Amazon Prime subscription in select plans

Telecom company Airtel has now reduced the overall validity of the Amazon Prime Video subscription for its postpaid users. There are a total of five postpaid plans offered by the telco. Out of them, four plans offer Amazon Prime Video to its costumers.

Airtel Amazon Prime Video

Earlier, Airtel was offering Amazon Prime Video subscription for one year with its postpaid plans. Now the telco has decided to offer to reduce the validity to six months.

The four plans which come with Amazon Prime Video subscription are Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599. All of these plans will now offer the subscription for six months. Apart from reducing the validity, Airtel has not made any other changes to the OTT benefits offered by these postpaid plans.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video subscription, all these plans also offer free Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Notably, the Disney+ Hotstar is offered to the users with a one-year subscription. So there is no change in the validity of Disney Plus Hotstar as of now.

These changes are due to a change in Amazon OTT pricing. Amazon Prime subscription price was hiked from December 14 last year. The annual Amazon Prime membership will now cost you Rs 1499 instead of Rs 999. If you opt for a monthly plan, it’ll now cost you Rs 179. For the 3-month plan, you will now have to spend Rs 459 instead of Rs 329.

Airtel recently introduced a new Airtel Black plan for its customers in India. The plan is priced at Rs 1099 and it has been introduced for broadband, landline, and DTH customers.

The new plan offers unlimited internet with speeds up to 200Mbps via an Airtel Fiber connection. Customers also get unlimited calls via an Airtel landline connection. Interested customers can also avail a DTH connection at Rs 350 with the new Airtel Black plan.

Additionally, the plan also offers 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream App. The Airtel Black Rs 1,099 plan doesn’t include a postpaid SIM card just like other plans.