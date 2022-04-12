Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan launched: Validity, Benefits, and More

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Airtel Black plan for its customers in India. The plan is priced at Rs 1099 and it has been introduced for broadband, landline, and DTH customers. In addition, the telco has also announced Rs 1098 plan that includes broadband, landline, and postpaid benefits.

The Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan does not include any specific benefits for mobile postpaid users, limited to just broadband and DTH services. To recall, Airtel Black plans are primarily meant for postpaid connections and offering broadband and DTH benefits.

Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan Benefits

The new plan offers unlimited internet with speeds up to 200Mbps via an Airtel Fiber connection. Customers also get unlimited calls via an Airtel landline connection. Interested customers can also avail a DTH connection at Rs 350 with the new Airtel Black plan.

Additionally, the plan also offers 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream App. The Airtel Black Rs 1,099 plan doesn’t include a postpaid SIM card just like other plans.

The Rs 1,098 plan includes unlimited voice calling over landline and up to 100Mbps Internet access along with unlimited data allocation for broadband users. This plan offers 75GB data and unlimited voice calls for postpaid connections.

Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 1,349 plan that offered 210 GB data and unlimited voice calls for three postpaid connections. The plan included Rs 350 worth of DTH channels and a year of Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream subscriptions.

Recently, Airtel launched Rs 296 and Rs 319 prepaid plans with month long validity. The Airtel Rs 296 repaid recharge plan comes with 30-day validity. The Rs 319 plan is valid for one complete month.

Rs 296 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Further there is a total of 25GB data available in the plan. On the other hand, the Airtel Rs 319 plan comes with one month validity. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB data per day. Post 2GB data usage on any given day, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.