Amazon Prime price hike from December 14: Things to know before taking a subscription

Amazon is all set to hike the pricing of the Amazon Prime subscription this month. The e-commerce portal is running banners revealing that the current prices are valid only until December 13 and then the prices will be hiked from December 14.

If you are planning to get Amazon Prime subscription, you are only left with only a couple of days more to get the membership at the old price. However, from December 14, the monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions of the platform will become expensive.

The company on its FAQ page said, “Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on December 13 2021, 11:59 PM.”

New Pricing vs Old Pricing

The annual Amazon Prime membership will now cost you Rs 1499 instead of Rs 999. If you opt for a monthly plan, it’ll now cost you Rs 179. For the 3-month plan, you will now have to spend Rs 459 instead of Rs 329. The current pricing will end on December 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM. The new prices are as follows:

Anyone who purchases the Prime membership on or before December 13 can save Rs 500 by getting the annual plan for Rs 999. Similarly, one can save Rs 130 on a three-month plan and Rs 50 on one month plan. However, if your membership ends after December 13, you will have to subscribe again with the new prices instead of the current pricing.

Initially, Amazon Prime was launched in India at Rs 499 for the annual plan. Later the price was hiked to Rs 999 per year. Now the Prime membership has been hiked for the third time. So if you are planning to purchase or renew it, this appears to be the best time now.

Amazon Prime Youth Offer

Amazon also has an Amazon Prime Youth Offer for users aged between 18 years to 24 years. Under the Prime Youth offer, users get Rs 500 cashback on Amazon Pay upon successful subscription and successful age verification. According to their official support page, the Prime Youth offer will stay in existence even after the discontinuation of the old tariffs. So the Amazon Prime annual membership for the youth comes down to Rs 499 from Rs 999.

Why is Amazon increasing the price of Prime?

In addition to this, the company has also revealed the reason for increasing the pricing.

Amazon said, “Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers.”

It added” “Prime 1- day delivery is available on millions of items. Prime Video offers unlimited access to award-winning movies, TV shows and Amazon Originals in 10 languages. In addition, members have access to 70 million songs ad-free with Amazon Music, unlimited 5% reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICIBankk credit card, access to free in-game content on popular mobile games with Prime Gaming, free access to a rotating selection of thousands of books with Prime Reading.”

The company further said that members also get Prime Early Access to sale events, new product launches and Lightning Deals, access to its global shopping event Prime Day, and much more.

Amazon Prime Membership: Discounts and Offers

The Prime membership includes plenty of benefits like unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Video content, and access to Prime Music, Free in-game content and more. It is to be noted that all the existing Prime members can continue to enjoy the Prime membership benefits for the duration of their current subscription.

Unlimited FREE fast delivery

As a Prime member, you get unlimited FREE One-Day and Two-Day Delivery on eligible items fromIndia’ss largest online store, to over a hundred cities. Prime items that are not eligible for free One-Day or Two-Day Delivery to your location, will always qualify for free Standard Delivery with no minimum purchase value.

Prime members also enjoy discounted Same-Day and Morning Delivery to pin-codes in select cities across India. In addition, get exclusive 2-hour Express Delivery to eligible pin-codes in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad via the Prime Now App.

Prime Video

You have access to the latest and exclusive Bollywood and regional blockbusters with your Prime membership. In addition, you can see US TV shows like Young Sheldon and Prime Original Series Comicstaan, Breathe and Inside Edge.

You can watch the movies or shows on your Android or iOS phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or smart TV.

Prime Music

You can enjoy ad-free music streaming with unlimited offline download across 75 million songs in multiple languages with your Prime membership. This includes English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, etc. In addition, enjoy Playlists and Stations specially curated by amazon’s music editors across moods, activities, genres, artists and decades.

Further, you can also play music with Alexa. Simply tap on Alexa icon in your mobile app and ask for music. No typing, no browsing, no searching is required. You can listen to music on Android & iOS devices, Desktop app and Web Player, Amazon Fire TV sticks, Amazon Echo, and other Alexa enabled devices.

Gaming with Prime

Prime members get access to FREE in-game content. This will include power-ups, exclusive collectibles, characters, outfits, skins, themes, in-game currency and more across popular mobile games, refreshed frequently. You just need to login with your Amazon account within supported games to claim in-game content.

In addition, the Amazon Prime membership also offers unlimited 5 percent reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.There is free access to a rotating selection of of books with Prime Reading as well.

How To Get Amazon Prime Access For Free

If you do not want to spend on the membership and want free Amazon Prime access, you should check telecom operators prepaid packs. Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offer free Amazon Prime subscriptions for various postpaid and broadband plans.