Airtel offers 1000GB of bonus data to new Xstream fibre customers

Bharti Airtel has revealed that it is offering additional up to 1000GB of free data to its Airtel Xstream Fiber customers. The offer is valid for new customers only.

Under this offer, the company will offer up to 1000GB of data to the new customers. The data will be valid for xis months and it is available in select cities across the country. The offer is a limited one and it will be valid until June 7. The offer is valid in several cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin and Ernakulam, reports TelecomTalk.

Airtel currently offers different broadband plans. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 and it offers up to 150GB of data per month with a download speed of up to 100 Mbps. The Entertainment plan comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it offers up to 300GB of data per month with 200Mbps speeds. The Premium plan is priced at Rs 1,499 and it offers up to 500GB of data with internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. The company offers Airtel Xstream subscription for free with all the plans, though Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscription are valid for Entertainment and Premium plans.

Furthermore, the company is currently offering free installation for its Airtel XStream Fiber broadband service and it is also offering up to 15 per cent discount on long-term plans. Meanwhile, the company has started offering a Rs 251 data voucher for its prepaid customers.

With the Rs 251 data voucher, users will now get 50GB of data. The data voucher does not come with any validity of its own. This means that the pack is an add-on to the current prepaid plan and the validity will be the same in the base plan. Furthermore, the company has also revised the Rs 98 pack once again. The prepaid plan now comes with 12GB of data. The pack earlier offered 6GB of data. The add-on pack now comes with no native validity, meaning that the pack depends on the current validity of the base plan.