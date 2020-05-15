Advertisement

Airtel offers double data benefits to Rs 98 data pack, increases talktime on select prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 16, 2020 10:56 am

Airtel Rs 98 prepaid validity remains the same at 28 days.
Airtel is now offering double data benefits on its Rs 98 data add-on pack. The pack now comes with 12GB data instead of 6GB of data it was offering earlier.

Airtel Rs 98 prepaid validity remains the same at 28 days. Since it is a data pack, the plan does not offer any calling or SMS benefits.

Notably, other telecom players like Reliance Jio and Vodafone also offer similar data add-on packs. Reliance Jio Rs 101 add-on pack offers users 12GB of high speed data along with 1000 minutes of non Jio calling.

It is to be noted that Rs 101 is an add-on one and will be available until the end of the user’s existing plan. Then there is Vodafone Rs 98 data add-on pack for its customers which offers 6GB of high speed data with a 28-day validity.

 

Meanwhile in a separte new, Airtel is offering additional talktime on its Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 5,000 recharge vouchers. Airtel is is now providing a talktime of Rs 480 on the recharge of Rs 500 instead of Rs 423.73 it was offering earlier.

The company on the recharge of Rs 1,000, now offers Rs 960 talktime as against Rs 847.46 talktime. Also, on recharge with Rs 5,000, you will get a talktime of Rs 4,800, instead of Rs 4,237 it was offering earlier.

Airtel recently introduced Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans. The Airtel Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans come with unlimited calling benefits. The plans also include access to Zee5 subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days and offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1GB of total data. The Rs 129 plan offers unlimited calling and it comes with a validity of 24 days. There are 300 SMS 1GB of total data included in this plan. Airtel Rs 199 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

 

Previously, Airtel announced its partnership with Zee5. It will offer FREE Unlimited access to ZEE5’s premium content library as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. However, this special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges.

