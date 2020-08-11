Advertisement

Airtel offering free 1GB data to select inactive prepaid users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 3:39 pm

Airtel user will be receiving 1GB high-speed data alongside incoming and outgoing calls for free for three days.
Airtel is now offering 1GB high-speed data to its prepaid users on a free three-day trial basis. It is rolling out to only those customers who haven't recharged their prepaid numbers.

Airtel is sending out SMS message to eligible users about the new trial. OnlyTech has shared a screenshot of the message which reveals that user will be receiving 1GB high-speed data alongside incoming and outgoing calls for free for three days.

Further, the message also asks the prepaid customer to recharge the account with an unlimited pack to avail further benefits. The number wasn’t recharged for over a month.

Last month also, Airtel offered free 1GB  data to its customers for three days. The was rolled out randomly to select users across India and Bharti Airtel intimated them via a text message.  

A prepaid account with Rs 48 data pack got a total benefit of 4GB of data through recharge. This pack otherwise offers 3GB and after free additional 1GB data, the total data received was 4GB.

Yesterday, Airtel launched ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fibre link. PM Narendra Modi launched the undersea cable project that will connect Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar islands to boost 4G services. The submarine communications cable are laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signal across ocean and land.

Latest News from Airtel

