Airtel offers 1GB free data for 3 days to its customers

The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and Bharti Airtel is intimating them via a text message.

Airtel has started offering free 1GB data to its customers for three days. This is similar to an offer by Reliance Jio where the telco was offering free 2GB daily data to select Jio users.



As per OnlyTech, its forum member DJ Roy, an Airtel subscriber, who recharged prepaid account with Rs 48 data pack got a total benefit of 4GB of data through this recharge. This pack otherwise offers 3GB and after free additional 1GB data, the total data he received was 4GB.



The report further reveals that Airtel sent Roy a message to inform about the extra 1GB of data added to his account for free. Airtel in the message revealed that the validity of this 1GB data is just for three days and it has been rolled out on a trial basis.

Recently, Airtel discontinued its Rs 2398 long-term plan. The long-term is not available on Airtel website and on other third-party recharge sites. The pack offered 1.5GB of data per day and it came with a validity of 365 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS and more for the entire year.

Airtel has also announced new free coupons that will provide free data on select prepaid plans. These coupons are available with unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 219 and it can be availed through the Airtel Thanks application. The coupons are valid for Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs558, Rs 598 and Rs 698 prepaid plans.