Airtel launches ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fibre link

The company has also revealed that it has become the first mobile operator to launch the new Ultra-Fast 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has congratulated the Department of Telecommunications on the inauguration of the undersea optic fibre link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The company has also revealed that it has become the first mobile operator to launch the new Ultra-Fast 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar. The company has also revealed that with this Airtel users will get digital experience to customers on the islands. Airtel has been serving customers in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. It was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands.

PM Narendra Modi launched the undersea cable project that will connect Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar islands to boost 4G services. The submarine communications cable are laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signal across ocean and land.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said: “The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure.

"The fibre link will be a game-changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers. Airtel remains fully committed to the Government’s vision of Digital India. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide.”