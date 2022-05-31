Airtel offering free 1GB Data for 3 days: Check Details Here

Airtel has started offering free 1GB data to its select prepaid customers for three days. This free data is claimed to be offered to those customers who have a Smart Plan.

Airtel Free Data details

As per a report of onlytech, the free data is being offered on a complimentary basis in the form of vouchers mostly to customers on Smart plans. The offer can be claimed in the ‘Coupons’ section in the Airtel Thanks app.

Bharti Airtel is intimating prepaid users via a text message about the free data voucher added to their account. It will automatically expire on June 1, 2022, if it remains unclaimed. Airtel is giving the free offer benefits usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack. This is basically to lure them to recharge with an unlimited plan whenever they recharge next time.

If a customer claims the voucher, it will be added to his or her account balance within 15 minutes. The operator will also send a confirmation message to that number.

Recently, Airtel launched Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is offering 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD voice calls. Further, the customers are also getting a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This Airtel plan comes with a validity of 28-days.

The Airtel Rs 839 plan comes with a longer validity period of 84 days. Like Airtel Rs 399 plan, this plan also comes with three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan is offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day.