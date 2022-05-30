Airtel Xstream Fiber launches three all-in-one plans starting at Rs 699

Airtel has launched three new all-in-one plans for its customers. There are three monthly plans – Rs 699, Rs 1099 and Rs 1599 that offer 40Mbps, 200Mbps and 300 Mbps speed, respectively. The company said that these are built for the evolving entertainment needs of today’s connected homes.

The Airtel Xstream Premium offers SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. All the plans offer subscription to 14 premium OTTs. The Rs 699 plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the Rs 1099 plan also adds Amazon Prime Video and the Rs 1599 plan adds Netflix subscription.

Here are the details for the new Airtel all-in-one plans:

Subscription to 17 premium OTTs to go with unlimited data. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium ((SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTTs)

350+ TV channels covering the best of linear TV.

Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box* that allows you to enjoy OTT and linear TV content with a single device and single remote.

First month rental FREE and Zero installation cost.

There is FUP on broadband usage at, 3333GB or 3.33TB per month. The company also offers first month rental free and zero installation cost to attract users.

Recently, Airtel launched Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is offering 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD voice calls. Further, the customers are also getting a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This Airtel plan comes with a validity of 28-days.

The Airtel Rs 839 plan comes with a longer validity period of 84 days. Like Airtel Rs 399 plan, this plan also comes with three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan is offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day.