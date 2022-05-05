Airtel launches Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel has launched new plans for prepaid users that will offer three months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Airtel is now offering Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with the OTT subscription.

You can check the plans on the company’s site as well as Airtel Thanks app. It is to be noted that the new plans from Airtel comes just after Reliance Jio launched Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 prepaid plans with free subscription to three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Let’s look at the details of the new Airtel plans below.

Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is offering 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD voice calls. Further, the customers are also getting a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Apart from these benefits, the plan is also offering a free one-month Amazon Prime Video mobile Edition trial, access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, Wynk Music and more. This Airtel plan comes with a validity of 28-days.

Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 839 plan comes with a longer validity period of 84 days. Like Airtel Rs 399 plan, this plan also comes with three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. In addition, there is also a free one-month Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial and access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Apart fom all these, the plan is offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Earlier this month, Airtel launched Rs 999 Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime subscription. The new Airtel Rs 999 plan comes with Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days. In addition, the plan also offers free access to any one of the select Xstream channels like SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX for 84 days.

Apart from these benefits, the plan also offers 2.5GB data per day. Then there is unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits include Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, 3 months of Apollo Circle membership, Shaw Academy courses, and Wynk Music.