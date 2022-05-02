Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime subscription launched

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. The plan is priced at Rs 999 and it comes bundled with Amazon Prime Subscription along with other benefits.



The telecom company has introduced the new plan a few days after it halved the validity of Amazon Prime membership available with its few postpaid plans.

Airtel Rs 999 Plan Details

The new Airtel Rs 999 plan comes with Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days. In addition, the plan also offers free access to any one of the select Xstream channels like SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX for 84 days.

Apart from these benefits, the plan also offers 2.5GB data per day. Then there is unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits include Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, 3 months of Apollo Circle membership, Shaw Academy courses, and Wynk Music. You can check the plan on the telecom operator’s site as well as Airtel Thanks app.

Meanwhile, Airtel changed the validity of Amazon Prime subscription available with Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599 Airtel postpaid plans from one year to six months. All of these plans will now offer the subscription for six months. Apart from reducing the validity, Airtel has not made any other changes to the OTT benefits offered by these postpaid plans.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video subscription, all these plans also offer free Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Notably, the Disney+ Hotstar is offered to the users with a one-year subscription. So there is no change in the validity of Disney Plus Hotstar as of now.

Airtel previously introduced a new Airtel Black plan for its customers in India. The plan is priced at Rs 1099 and it has been introduced for broadband, landline, and DTH customers.

The new plan offers unlimited internet with speeds up to 200Mbps via an Airtel Fiber connection. Customers also get unlimited calls via an Airtel landline connection.