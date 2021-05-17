Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers.

Airtel has announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic. These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week.

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed.

Then the company is also offering double benefits as per which Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 Recharge Coupon will now get double the benefit. This will make it easier for them to stay connected at a difficult time.

Earlier Reliance Jio also announced that it will help the Jio Phone users among the pandemic by providing free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their plans because of the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Airtel has rolled out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app. The telco has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app’s Explore section. Users need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the Explore section and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources.