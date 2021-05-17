Advertisement

Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 11:28 am

Latest News

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers.

Airtel has announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic. These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week.

 

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed.

 

Then the company is also offering double benefits as per which Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 Recharge Coupon will now get double the benefit. This will make it easier for them to stay connected at a difficult time.

 

Earlier Reliance Jio also announced that it will help the Jio Phone users among the pandemic by providing free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their plans because of the pandemic situation.

 

Meanwhile, Airtel has rolled out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app. The telco has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app’s Explore section. Users need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the Explore section and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources.

Airtel launches 5G-ready ‘Airtel IoT’ platform to connect and manage billions of devices and apps

Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Rewards123’ Digital Savings Account for a minimal cost of Rs 299, offers multiple benefits

Airtel rolls out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app

Latest News from Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel rolls out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app

Jio Phone users to get free 300 call minutes monthly until the pandemic ends

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies