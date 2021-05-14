Advertisement

Jio Phone users to get free 300 call minutes monthly until the pandemic ends

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 3:35 pm

Jio has announced that Jio Phone users will get free 300 minutes on a monthly basis until the pandemic ends. Also, the telco is offering additional free plan of same amount with which users recharge their account.
Reliance Jio has announced that it will help the Jio Phone users among the pandemic by providing free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their plans because of the pandemic situation. 

 

The operator said that it will work with Reliance Foundation to offer these free minutes to the users. The 300 minutes will be available on a monthly basis and the offer will last the entire period of pandemic.

 

But there's a limitation to this offer as the users will only be able to consume 10 minutes in a day. This means that you can't call someone for more than 10 minutes each day. The benefit is also limited to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge and not to the normal users. 

 

In addition to providing free 300 minutes, Jio is also allowing users who recharge their account with a specific plan to receive an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, if you recharge your account with a Rs 75 plan, you will receive the same plan that will get activated once the first plan expires. This plan will have a fresh validity and won't be an add-on. 

 

However, the additional free recharge offer is not applicable on annual or Jio Phone device-bundled plans. Back in March, Jio announced five new data plans for its JioPhone users. The JioPhone all-in-one plans start at Rs 22. The company is now offering five plans of Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102, and Rs 152 for JioPhone. The validity of all the packs is 28 days. The plans are listed on the Jio.com site and MyJio app.

