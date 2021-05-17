Advertisement

Airtel rolls out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 11:02 am

Airtel has announced a couple of services related to COVID including the ability to book a slot for the vaccination.
Airtel has announced a range of Covid support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platforms. The telco has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app’s Explore section. 

 

The first service is Covid SOS. The service aggregates verified and updated contacts for important supplies such as medicines, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulance, hospital beds (regular, O2, ICU), and testing centres. 

 

Airtel COVID support services

With a few clicks, the platform connects users to these service providers/resources and tries to ensure that users do not have to waste precious time to access this data. All the information available on Covid SOS is painstakingly verified by their teams. The platform is powered by Airtel IQ.            

 

Airtel COVID support services

 

The second service is Cowin. Airtel Thanks users can now also book a vaccination slot for themselves and their loved ones through the app. With the Cowin platform APIs integrated with Airtel Thanks app, information on nearest vaccination centres and available slots is updated on real time basis.

 

Users need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the Explore section and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources.

 

Airtel also announced that businesses of all sizes can set up a free Covid Helpline for their employees within two minutes with Airtel IQ – a cloud communication platform. Airtel is giving 5000 minutes with each Helpline account so that businesses can stay connected with their employees and organize their efforts. 

 

This feature is particularly useful for medium to small sized companies who can set up a secure helpline instantly without any in-house telco infrastructure. 

