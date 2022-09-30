Acer Swift 3 OLED, Dell XPS 13 9315 laptops launched in India

Acer & Dell have launched new laptops in India, including the Acer Swift 3 OLED, and the Dell XPS 13 9315. While the former has a regular form factor, the latter comes in a 2-in-1 design so it can be used as a tablet. The Acer laptop has 2.8K resolution display while the Dell XPS laptop has a slightly higher 3K resolution panel.

The Swift 3 OLED laptop is available in Luxury Gold and Steel Gray colour options. The laptop is priced in India from Rs 89,999 (~$1,101) and can be purchased from the Acer website and other retail platforms in India. A one-year International Travelers Warranty is also being offered with the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

As for the Dell machine, the XPS 13 9315 costs Rs 1,39,990 for the Core i5 variant and Rs 1,64,990 the Core i7 model. The laptop can be purchased from Dell.com and select exclusive stores.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Specifications

The Swift 3 OLED has a 14-inch panel which sports a 90Hz high refresh rate, 2.8K pixels resolution, accurate color, and contrast reproduction, as well as VESA DisplayHDRTrueBlack 500 certification. The laptop also offers DCI-P3 100% color gamut. Then there’s 500 nits of peak brightness and TUV RHEINLAND EyeSafe Display Certification. The laptop is powered by an Intel Alder Lake-H series Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, HDMI 2.1, USB4, and Bluetooth 5.2. There’s support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage. The laptop also comes with Intel Evo. Further, it comes with rapid charging which allows a 30-minute charge to yield up to 4 hours of runtime from the 57Wh battery.

Read More: Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPU launched in India

It comes with a Full HD front camera with support for Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology. Additionally, it has stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Dell XPS 13 9315 Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 9315 sports a 13-inch display with a 3K resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 500 nits brightness. It supports touch functionality and is compatible with a stylus pen with 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity. The stylus pen can be attached to the laptop magnetically.

The machine is powered by the 12th generation Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs with 512GB and 1TB SSD storage, respectively. Both configurations get 16GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop runs on Windows 11 out of the box.

Read More: Dell XPS 13 launched in India with 12th Gen Intel CPU

Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 13 9315 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptop comes with a zero-lattice backlit folio keyboard which is detachable, to enable the 2-in-1 form factor. The keyboard also supports three angle adjustments including 100 degrees, 112.5 degrees, and 125 degrees.

In addition, the device comes with a 4K 11MP rear camera and 1080p 5MP front facing webcam. There is also a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button for security. Lastly, the XPS 13 9315 is equipped with dual 4W stereo speakers for audio.